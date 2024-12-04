The Withheld Body of Maysara Masharqa: A Mother's Grief

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maysara Masharqa, a martyr from Jenin, fulfilled his wish of martyrdom while resisting. His body remains withheld by the occupation, and his mother deeply longs for the opportunity to see him one last time. Despite the pain of his absence, she finds solace in knowing he achieved his wish of martyrdom.
Interview: The mother of Maysara Masharqa.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 02/12/2024
