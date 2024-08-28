VAX PASS TO ACCESS YOUR MONEY? - Get Your Money Out Of The Bank! - New Digital ID ATM Machines

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales of First National Bullion about the alarming new ATM technology being launched in the United States which will require some sort of digital ID, perhaps even a vaccine passport to access your money.

New footage from Virginia shows a man analyzing a new ATM that asks for palm scans, has license plate readers and requests a digital ID scan of sorts which the man in the video posits that it's actually for vaccine passports. This could easily be the case in the current tyrannical technocratic environment we live in, but all the same it could simply be for social credit or carbon credits.





The ATM was made by Hyosung.





We already know Sierra Leone has digital IDs rolled out by the United Nations and Bill Gates where all citizens must have the ID in order to work, drive and access their bank account.





In Kenya, the Ogiek people have been restricted from their bank accounts due to low carbon credit scores.





In Nigeria, people were restricted from accessing their bank accounts without a vaccine pass in 2021 and 2022.





Australia has rolled out a digital ID. The UK and much of the EU has rolled out digital ID plans as they anticipate bringing in CBDCs.

Canada and the United States are also rolling out digital IDs.





We know what's coming. We know how it'll affect us. Why are so many not taking this seriously and actually planning for what's to come?

Most people are completely dependent on their bank and have no safe guards whatsoever.





The Great Reset requires crisis. Out of chaos comes order. Then we end up with digital IDs attached to a CBDC. This will be attached to carbon and social credit scores which will decide the quantity of rations one is allowed based on their behavior and compliance. This will all be under the structure of 15 Minute Cities.





In this video, we discuss the challenges ahead, the manufactured crises and what we can do about it. From gold and silver to preparing at home.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





