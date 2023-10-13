BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Thank God for the First Amendment that Allows Evil to Expose itself
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 10/13/2023

We should all thank God that the evil people of our world are allowed to expose themselves. Speech should not decriminalized, it should be battled out in the marketplace of ideas, and the leftists, have beaten people over and over the head again for expressing their views, and are now losing in the marketplace of ideas on virtually all sides.#firstamendment #freespeech #woke


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
free speechterrorismblmfirst amendmentmassacrecolonizationcancel culturetomaswolkcriminalize speechblm praises mosquei stand with palestineslaughter of jewish babieshamas terroristcreating monsters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy