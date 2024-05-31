BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fermentation - Kimchi and Pickled Salmon
North Atlanta WAPF Chapter
North Atlanta WAPF Chapter
Weston A. Price Chapter Leader, Marina Peck shared two recipes with us at a local chapter meeting in Marietta, GA.

Fermenters Club - Kimchi Recipe
https://fermentersclub.com/kimchi/

Wise Traditions - Pickled Salmon Recipe
   1 lb salmon, skinned and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
   1 cup water
   1/8 cup whey
   1 Tbsp raw honey
   1 Tbsp sea salt
   2 small onions, coarsely chopped
   1 lemon, thinly sliced    
   1 Tbsp mustard seeds
   1 tsp cracked pepper
   2 bay leaves
   1 bunch fresh dill, snipped

Keywords
chapterfermentationweston a pricekimchipickled salmonmarina peck
