2/5/25 TRUMP SEIZING ALL GOV CRIME SCENES! Gaza, Ukraine, Medicare Fraud/CV Genocide

2/5/25 President Trump has seized ALL Evidence of DS Globalist Crime Scenes in USA & Abroad by shutting down ALL the $$$ & tracing every transaction. Justice coming will seismically shift Cartel Babylon's Globalist Tyranny & EXPOSE the attempted Coup on America! GAZA: Who is better than Trump to create an opportunity for protecting Palestinian resettlement, civil rights and freedom in GAZA, as the CIA is being dismantled by Dir. Ratcliffe & soon DNI Gabbard? Pray for the America & World you envision!! Be prepared to Take Action!! Prayers are paramount! You Are Free!





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





AG Bondi to launch DOJ Investigations into Garland's witchhunt operations on Trump:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/breaking-attorney-general-pam-bondi-order-full-investigation/





AG Bondi Freezes all Sanctuary Cities' funding one hour after taking Oath:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/huge-attorney-general-pam-bondi-orders-doj-stop/





USAID Website Back Up to tell Global Employees (10K+), they are suspended & should return to US!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/usaid-website-back-online-just-announce-global-employee/





CIA Dir Ratcliffe: Entire Bureau Given payout deal to quit CIA:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/mass-exodus-horizon-cia-offers-buyouts-entire-workforce/





George Webb substack: 2/5/25

Elon Musk's "Autists" Are On Fire Inside USAID

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/elon-musks-autists-are-on-fire-inside?publication_id=674856&post_id=156523432&isFreemail=true&r=jxtx0&triedRedirect=true

George Webb substack: 2/4/25

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/elon-musks-ai-geniuses-are-going?publication_id=674856&post_id=156446934&isFreemail=true&r=jxtx0&triedRedirect=true





Samantha Power (Ukraine Coup), former USAID Dir., being unmasked by DOGE:

https://gatewayhispanic.com/2025/02/breaking-news-global-scandal-usaid-and-samatha-power-caught-funding-left-wing-radicales-in-hispanic-america/





Al Green, (D-TX) initiates Articles of Impeachment V. Trump for Gaza "Ethnic Cleansing":

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/just-unhinged-far-left-house-democrat-announces-articles/





Politico, Reuters, BBC & More! DEFUNDED:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/elon-musk-fires-warning-as-far-left-politico/





President Milei Takes Argentina Out of WHO:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/just-javier-milei-takes-argentina-world-health-organization/

For more links: https://rumble.com/v6hgcua-2525.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!