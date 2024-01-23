Border Cluster

Military Is The Only Way

* Hey SCOTUS — WTF?

* What good is a federal government if it can’t defend our border?

* That’s almost the entire point of the federal government.

* How are states supposed to defend themselves if the feds won’t?

* If ‘John Fetterman’ keeps telling the truth, [Bidan] is going to indict him.

p.s. If that’s Fetterneck, I’m a monkey’s uncle.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (22 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345384515112