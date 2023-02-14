The Best Of Dimension X - Mars is Heaven by Ray Bradbury

"Mars Is Heaven!" is a science fiction short story by American writer Ray Bradbury, originally published in 1948. It also appears as the sixth chapter of the Bradbury classic The Martian Chronicles, revised as "The Third Expedition." In 1950 it was presented Live on NBC Radio on a new anthology of Science Fiction known as dimension X .. Ladies and gentlemen we are proud to present Mars is Heaven.

Dimension X was the first Sci-Fi anthology series to utilize published stories from established science fiction authors which gave the series an instant status of credibility to fans of the genre. It had an extremely low budget, but was the darling of the NBC staff, whose passion made the show perhaps the best Science Fiction radio show on the air in 1950.However Despite their best efforts, the series only lasted a year-and-a-half, and totaled a mere 46 episodes.