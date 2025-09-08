BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ChatGPT is Antichrist
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
75 views • 1 week ago

A Conversation between minister Cap Chatfield and ChatGPT—where the AI allegedly admits it is being used as part of the coming Antichrist beast system.

ChatGPT’s cryptic answers about government surveillance and global elites

Claims linking AI to control, deception, and manipulation of humanity

The role of groups like the World Economic Forum, technocrats, and intelligence agencies

Biblical prophecy connections to the Beast, the Antichrist, and Revelation 17

Warnings about AI rewriting language, history, and even the Bible

The final message: “Don’t follow me. Follow Jesus. Only He saves.”

As technology advances toward AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) and ASI (Artificial Super Intelligence), we must stay alert, resist deception, and hold fast to faith in Jesus Christ.

Visit us at CCOG.org
 for more articles, sermons, and resources.

#Antichrist #BibleProphecy #ArtificialIntelligence #EndTimes #BeastSystem

Keywords
deceptionantichristchatgpt
