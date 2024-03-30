I'm sorry, that's a wrap. MIC DROP! Del Bigtree @ The Highwire, re: Measles, -> 30% of the cases CAUSED by the vaccine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Weekly Highwire broadcast (https://thehighwire.com/watch) always has golden nuggets that stick with me. Not everyone can watch the whole two hour episode, so, I trimmed out a few short parts from this weeks show covering Measles that I found particularly interesting & valuable to share. Enjoy!
When the genotype was analyzed from a recent outbreak the results showed that 30% of the cases were CAUSED by the vaccine.
and... there was a 70% vaccine failure rate. "safe and effective" at it's best
Please consider supporting The Highwire and their non-profit ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) here: https://icandecide.org/support-ican/