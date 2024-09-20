BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Political Movie Script will Bring on the Beast System
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
399 followers
1
96 views • 8 months ago

Four Reasons the Right Left Theater will Consolidate Power Goal of this Right Left Script is to Consolidate Power

1.       Red Flag Gun Laws (left his gun on the fence), soon that will be everyone especially Christians

2.       Divide and Conquer / Gas light left and right

3.       Ai Surveillance state = Ai determine truth for even the Left is saying shooter an actor

4.       Nationalize Corporate Power = All power to the Beast

Keywords
mockingbirdai godeodmotbsjwellfirefake trinityright left scripttrumps assignation attemptwings of the same birdhannity is ciacontroled newsbe worthy
