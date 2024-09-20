The Political Movie Script will Bring on the Beast System

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Four Reasons the Right Left Theater will Consolidate Power Goal of this Right Left Script is to Consolidate Power

1. Red Flag Gun Laws (left his gun on the fence), soon that will be everyone especially Christians

2. Divide and Conquer / Gas light left and right

3. Ai Surveillance state = Ai determine truth for even the Left is saying shooter an actor

4. Nationalize Corporate Power = All power to the Beast