BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Revelation 12 Virgo Vs. Dragon Signs Timing
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
35 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 04/21/2024

Back in 2017, many pundits thought the Revelation 12 Sign was fulfilled. It was not fulfilled. They noticed the Virgo Constellation reclining on Rosh Hashana, and assumed this was that specific sign. They were wrong! The Revelation 12 Sign is a future event. Why? You will have new neighbors after the true sign of Revelation 12 occurs. Your new neighbors will be fallen angels coming at you from the skies and locusts from Revelation 9 coming up from beneath the ground to sting and torture people lacking the mark of God for five months. Since we don't have new neighbors, we are there yet.

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationwrathend of daysdragon comet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy