Revelation 12 Virgo Vs. Dragon Signs Timing

Back in 2017, many pundits thought the Revelation 12 Sign was fulfilled. It was not fulfilled.
They noticed the Virgo Constellation reclining on Rosh Hashana, and assumed this was that specific sign.
They were wrong!
The Revelation 12 Sign is a future event. Why?
You will have new neighbors after the true sign of Revelation 12 occurs. Your new neighbors will be fallen angels coming at you from the skies and locusts from Revelation 9 coming up from beneath the ground to sting and torture people lacking the mark of God for five months.
Since we don't have new neighbors, we are there yet.