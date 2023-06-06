Epoch Times: Facts Matter: Roman Interviews RFK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over the weekend, I had the opportunity to meet with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is currently running for president on the Democrat ticket. We discussed many of the topics that Americans are interested in: the Second Amendment, massive inflation, the flood of illegal immigrants at the southern border, the weaponization of the NSA, the FBI, and the CIA, how we could actually end the Ukraine–Russia war, and so so forth—it was a phenomenal discussion.