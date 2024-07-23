BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The loss of a friend and a hero: Professor Sheila Ealey.
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
198 views • 9 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

It was not lost on me when I heard the news about my dear friend and colleague, Professor Sheila Ealey, who also even with all the illness and the Plandemics that targeted blacks! I'm sorry black men, black women, their children, the strongest, her dear husband, Ronnie Ealey, as you know, was there on 11-11 on Veterans Day in 2023, with your mom, me and the VAX bus, as we continue, not to let this plague of corruption and the true cause not only of the dementia and these cancers, this explosion in cancer that Sheila Ealey and her courage and that the suffering of that family Dr. Ealey, just again a hero of mine and all of the products. We didn't have things like cardio miracle early enough, we use the cannabinoid balms and creams...

Dr Judy MIkovits, 07/22/2024

Full interview with Robert Scott Bell: https://rumble.com/v57z4yk-biden-drops-out.html

Keywords
healthnewstruthmikovitssheila ealeyrsb show
