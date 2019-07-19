Day 19 of Vacation 2019 July 19, 2019

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we went shopping for three large suitcases to take home all of the AGA Cookware as well as my Facebook Market Place glass canister set.
There seems to be a run on the luggage market and many places closed early on Friday but we finally found a set. Then we enjoyed a Hema rookworst and ordered Dominos bacon and onion pizza and lava cakes for dessert. I found a source of iced coffee and we got to fly a drone around Opa’s house. All and all it was good day!
Follow our Blog here www.hagenaars.com
and
Follow us on social media at:
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public