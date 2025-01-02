BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pastor exposes Islam false claim "Jesus didn't die on the cross." Gospels & History tell the truth!
Truth Today with Pastor Feagan
Truth Today with Pastor Feagan
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 6 months ago

Pastor Ben knows that history and the Bible declare that Jesus died on the cross. Yasir Qadhi disagrees! Watch pastor Ben expose and debunk a bold Islamic lie!


Timestamps:

00:00 - Introduction

01:09 - Yasir Qadhi's bold claim

05:28 - Pastor Ben proves Yasir wrong

09:50 - Conclusion of the matter


👍🏻Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more in-depth biblical analyses!


‼️JOIN THE CHANNEL for exclusive perks 🌟

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD_yz8oHbCXEyklwWSIN8DQ/join


https://www.youtube.com/@PastorFeagan


Witness to the world with exclusive Christian clothing and cool items here!

https://presenttruthshop.myspreadshop.ca/


💠Seventh-day Adventists Worldwide - 🌐 https://www.adventist.org/


#sda #Seventhdayadventist #AmazingFacts #3abn #Sabbath #Christianity #SDAsermons #turningpointusa #sabbathworship #sabbathsda #sdachurch #adventistas #seventhdayadventist #3angelstv #christiansongs #sermons #jesus #christianmusic #sumtv #stephen bohr #RandySkeete #AnilKanda #Hopeatnight


🔴 Original Source - Who Was Jesus in Islam - Shaykh Yasir Qadhi https://youtu.be/qpD4GNe5gwQ?si=jdZ2aahqnFDG37xQ


🔴 Credits -

Beauty by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons / Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...


🔴Copyright Disclaimer -

Under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, reacting, teaching, scholarship, education, and research. Fair use is use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
biblecrossjesusislamsdadebunklieyasir
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy