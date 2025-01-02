Pastor exposes Islam false claim "Jesus didn't die on the cross." Gospels & History tell the truth!

Pastor Ben knows that history and the Bible declare that Jesus died on the cross. Yasir Qadhi disagrees! Watch pastor Ben expose and debunk a bold Islamic lie!





Timestamps:

00:00 - Introduction

01:09 - Yasir Qadhi's bold claim

05:28 - Pastor Ben proves Yasir wrong

09:50 - Conclusion of the matter





👍🏻Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more in-depth biblical analyses!





‼️JOIN THE CHANNEL for exclusive perks 🌟

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD_yz8oHbCXEyklwWSIN8DQ/join





https://www.youtube.com/@PastorFeagan





Witness to the world with exclusive Christian clothing and cool items here!

https://presenttruthshop.myspreadshop.ca/





💠Seventh-day Adventists Worldwide - 🌐 https://www.adventist.org/





#sda #Seventhdayadventist #AmazingFacts #3abn #Sabbath #Christianity #SDAsermons #turningpointusa #sabbathworship #sabbathsda #sdachurch #adventistas #seventhdayadventist #3angelstv #christiansongs #sermons #jesus #christianmusic #sumtv #stephen bohr #RandySkeete #AnilKanda #Hopeatnight





🔴 Original Source - Who Was Jesus in Islam - Shaykh Yasir Qadhi https://youtu.be/qpD4GNe5gwQ?si=jdZ2aahqnFDG37xQ





🔴 Credits -

Beauty by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons / Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...





🔴Copyright Disclaimer -

Under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, reacting, teaching, scholarship, education, and research. Fair use is use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.