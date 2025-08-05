NYC’s Next Radical Move: A National Hub for Gender Surgeries? | News Behind the News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democratic Socialists are openly planning to turn New York City into a base for taxpayer-funded gender transitions—flying people in, covering hotels, and mailing prescriptions across state lines. This agenda is designed to bypass federal law and challenge state sovereignty.
As this plan unfolds, legal battles with the Supreme Court and the Executive Branch are inevitable. And when pushback comes, expect paid agitators to flood the streets in protest.
This isn’t just local policy. It’s a national power play.
