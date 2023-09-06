The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 285 - FE Fact Hunter Video Chat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The most important thing to never lose sight of is that FE is the truth
BUT the Jesuits are controlling BOTH sides of the FE Globe DIALOGUE in
order to MOCK FE as anti science! They want people to put their FAITH in
THEORETICAL SCIENCE rather than in WHAT THEY SEE WITH THEIR OWN EYES
and in WHAT GOD’S WORD SAYS!
The second thing to really understand is that the Earth is NOT FLAT!
That term is misleading. The Bible NEVER calls the Earth FLAT. In fact
NO ONE knows the real shape of the Earth. The Earth is INFERRED as a
PLANAR DISC with a firmament or DOME covering. In real terms the Earth
is a TOPOGRAPHICALLY IRREGULAR PLANAR DISC with MOUNTAINS and VALLEYS
and FOUR CORNERS and sealed with an IMPENETRABLE DOME made from a solid
and self healing material which is unknown. The Bible describes Earth as
a disc or circle within a square with the disc covered by a massive
dome. The 4 winds come from the 4 corners and are controlled by 4
angels. The sun and moon and stars are ALL described by the Bible as
being IN the firmament meaning they are NOT outside dome in SPACE!
The third thing is that once a person has accepted the FE paradigm then
they MUST ASK the question, “WHO BUILT THIS STRUCTURE?” There is NO
escaping this question. It is either Aliens or God!
