The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 285 - FE Fact Hunter Video Chat

The most important thing to never lose sight of is that FE is the truth BUT the Jesuits are controlling BOTH sides of the FE Globe DIALOGUE in order to MOCK FE as anti science! They want people to put their FAITH in THEORETICAL SCIENCE rather than in WHAT THEY SEE WITH THEIR OWN EYES and in WHAT GOD’S WORD SAYS! The second thing to really understand is that the Earth is NOT FLAT! That term is misleading. The Bible NEVER calls the Earth FLAT. In fact NO ONE knows the real shape of the Earth. The Earth is INFERRED as a PLANAR DISC with a firmament or DOME covering. In real terms the Earth is a TOPOGRAPHICALLY IRREGULAR PLANAR DISC with MOUNTAINS and VALLEYS and FOUR CORNERS and sealed with an IMPENETRABLE DOME made from a solid and self healing material which is unknown. The Bible describes Earth as a disc or circle within a square with the disc covered by a massive dome. The 4 winds come from the 4 corners and are controlled by 4 angels. The sun and moon and stars are ALL described by the Bible as being IN the firmament meaning they are NOT outside dome in SPACE! The third thing is that once a person has accepted the FE paradigm then they MUST ASK the question, “WHO BUILT THIS STRUCTURE?” There is NO escaping this question. It is either Aliens or God! Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html, Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5, Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth, You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3, Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth , Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net

