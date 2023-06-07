BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Jessica Rose: VAERS Data and Vaccine Harms
190 views • 06/07/2023

The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), a pharmacovigilance reporting system run by the HHS and CDC, works exceptionally well under one condition: it must be looked at. And it is not, stresses Dr. Jessica Rose.

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Rose speaks about her in-depth analysis of VAERS and the estimates of the Covid vaccine harms done to Americans. The healthcare agencies in the rest of the Western world are just as uninterested in doing their job, observed the scientist.

Please follow Dr. Jessica Rose on Substack and Twitter.

The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the  World Council for Health on June 2-4.

the new americancovidjessica roseveronika kyrylenkobetter way conference
