Dr. Jessica Rose: VAERS Data and Vaccine Harms

The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), a pharmacovigilance reporting system run by the HHS and CDC, works exceptionally well under one condition: it must be looked at. And it is not, stresses Dr. Jessica Rose.

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Rose speaks about her in-depth analysis of VAERS and the estimates of the Covid vaccine harms done to Americans. The healthcare agencies in the rest of the Western world are just as uninterested in doing their job, observed the scientist.

The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the World Council for Health on June 2-4.