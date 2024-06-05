© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 5th June 2024
Mike Robinson, Vanessa Beeley and Charles Malet with today's UK Column News.
00:21 #INDEPENDENTSDAY—Stop The Wars
07:02 Sam Melia Banned From Receiving Photos Of His Own Children
13:05 Scott Ritter Has Passport Confiscated; The “Lunatic” Clooney Foundation
23:27 UK Column Live Event: Sunday 16th June 2024 at 10 am
25:19 NHS Cyber Attack: SYNLAP and Synnovis
28:00 Companies House: Addressing Fraud?
34:15 2,500 Acres In Northern Israel Burn
38:01 EU Military Unification: NATO Plans To Get Troops To The Front Line
43:48 Israel Violates Syrian Airspace On A Criminal Assassination Mission
46:43 Bill Gates And Kenya’s Battle For Seed Control
55:54 FCDO Spending: Conflict, Stability and Security Fund
