Israel has assassinated two high-level Arab leaders within several days. The U.S. government has denied it had any involvement in the targeted killings. A senior Hezbollah commander was killed in Beirut, followed by today’s assassination of Hamas’ top political leader in Tehran.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/31/2024