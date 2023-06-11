BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
When Will The 2nd Exodus Happen? (The Coming Greater Exodus)
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
148 followers
98 views • 06/11/2023

Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Today we continue in our annual cycle of the Torah by examining the events that led to the original Exodus from Egypt (Exodus 10 through 13:16). Just like it was back then, so it will be in these last days as the Second and GREATER Exodus will soon take place. Are you going to be part of the mixed multitude? Or will you harden your heart like Pharaoh? Lets talk about it! 📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/ 🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram 🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6 ☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

