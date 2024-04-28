A MESSAGE TO HUMANITY: Elites have declared a War on us and now it is time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
➡️Eva Vlaardingerbroek | Here it is! The full speech I gave at CPAC Hungary that the establishment is losing its absolute mind about.
A MESSAGE TO HUMANITY: Our Elites have declared a War on us and now it is time for us to put on the full armor of God, fight back and win.
I spoke the forbidden truth: The Great Replacement is no longer a theory - it’s reality. White Europeans are being replaced in their own countries at an ever accelerating rate and it will mean the end of our civilization if we don’t turn things around.