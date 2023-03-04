BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Footage from the scene of the Ukrainian Terrorist Attack on Civilians in the Bryansk region is published by the FSB.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
103 views • 03/04/2023

Ukrainian Shooting at civilian cars, killing civilians, trying to kill children.The Russian Foreign Ministry on yesterday's events in the Bryansk region:

Kiev has repeatedly admitted that all its actions are carried out with the approval and support of the United States and other NATO countries, the murders in the Bryansk region were committed with NATO weapons.

Update: The victims of the attack of Ukrainian militants on the Bryansk villages will receive 500 thousand rubles each, the families of the victims - one million each, the Russian district administration said

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia had been hit by a "terrorist attack" in the southern Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, and vowed to crush what he said was a Ukrainian sabotage group that had fired at civilians.

This raises the question of qualifying these states as accomplices in such crimes and sponsors of terrorism.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
