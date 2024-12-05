The Moral Power of Bitcoin!

Wednesday Night Live 4 December 2024





In the December 4th episode of "Wednesday Night Live," the host addresses a listener's query regarding her daughter's interest in partners from the free demand community, emphasizing the economics of dating through concepts of supply and demand. The show then transitions to a discussion on Bitcoin, highlighting recent statements from Vladimir Putin and comparing Bitcoin's current adoption stage to the early internet. The host warns against complacency in traditional investments, likening it to passengers on the Titanic, and explores the dangers of fiat currency and inflation's impact on savings. Presenting Bitcoin as a viable alternative to collapsing fiat economies, the host argues for its potential to represent a new equitable economic system. The episode concludes with listener engagement and a call for deeper discussions on the intersection of relationships and evolving financial landscapes.





