The Agony & Ecstasy Of The Christian Life

Chartridge Mission Church's own Paul Ess takes to our pulpit for the first time with a blisteringly exciting sermon on the agony and ecstasy of the Christian life. Jesus saves Christians from slavery to sin, leading us in our exodus out of our personal Egypt into the promised land of eternal fellowship with God. Moses's account of God vs Pharaoh is riddled with applicable metaphors for our present day. Paul Ess thrills as he energetically directs our attention to the miraculous crossing of the Red Sea with Pharaoh close on the heels of our protagonist, Moses.





Chartridge Mission Church was founded in 1844 and is still located in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham, in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Filmed on Sunday, 6th April 2025.





