Russian TORNADO MISSILE in Action

TOR-NADO MISSILE: Watch glorious footage of Russia's Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems in action in Ugledar, Donetsk Republic (ex-Ukraine), as it scans and locks on Ukrainian target, while missile flips out (00:47) and swirls, destroying it (00:56) with one epic PINPOINT shot.
