Insight Into the Five Apology Languages and Restoring Relationships - Dr. Jennifer Thomas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Inevitably, we’re going to offend someone at some point in our lives, so the goal is to offer apologies that truly land, says Dr. Jennifer Thomas. She is the co-author of The 5 Apology Languages: The Secret to Healthy Relationships. Jennifer shares insight into the five apology languages and what they represent: expressing regret, accepting responsibility, forging restitution, making a planned change, and requesting forgiveness. A complete apology will include all five apology languages, Jennifer advises. She also cautions people to avoid judging the hearts of others. Instead, look for actions and real change to see if an apology is sincere or not.
TAKEAWAYS
Start off with simple apologies and then build up to using all five apology languages
It’s important to avoid saying “I’m sorry” constantly but failing to back that phrase up with action and change
Another important aspect of apologizing is to own what you did - accept responsibility
We should show love and respect even when we disagree with others
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Apology Languages video: https://bit.ly/3ThuHCP
Rooted Truth Collective (get 10% off first month with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3I6oMd8
The 5 Apology Languages book: https://amzn.to/3U2HyJr
The Apology Language Quiz: https://bit.ly/3wIW28d
🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. JENNIFER THOMAS
Website: https://www.drjenniferthomas.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drjenthomas/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/5apologylanguages/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drjenthomas/
X: https://twitter.com/drjenthomas
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/
Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/