2019: Top Ten Nebraska Football Red White Spring Games - Number 7

7. 2019 Red-White Spring Game: Red 24, White 13 – Frost’s Fevered Hope
On April 13, 2019, 85,946 fans filled Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium for Nebraska’s Red-White Spring Game, where Red topped White 24-13. Scott Frost’s vision fueled hope, with Dedrick Mills and Adrian Martinez shining, igniting dreams of Big Ten glory for Cornhuskers fans under Nebraska’s vibrant sky.
