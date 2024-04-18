GLOBAL SITUATIONAL ALERT! IT'S UPON US!!!

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!





https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts













OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!





Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!





https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS













Check Out Our Reviews & Website





https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/













To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)





Please Email Us At [email protected]













We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi





https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T













Please Subscribe to our Channels





HEEARTS OMMM!





https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934





For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!





EEARTS





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg





Evolutionary Energy Arts





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/





Rumble





https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS





Brighteon





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts





Bitchute





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/





Thank you so much for your support!













https://twitter.com/RjNol/status/1780931425123893584





https://twitter.com/heyBarsee/status/1780590530562347284?ref_src=twsrc^tfw





https://ggweather.com/enso/oni.htm





https://www.yahoo.com/news/ecuador-introduces-three-day-working-201519974.html





https://twitter.com/CTVNews/status/1780957011380977813





https://twitter.com/BillMelugin_/status/1780687265016230103





https://twitter.com/RadioGenoa/status/1780584785397662039





https://twitter.com/EndWokeness/status/1780662664093450731





https://twitter.com/LauraLoomer/status/1780280027235369360





https://twitter.com/BenStanton77/status/1780643639317676417





https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2024/4/18/israels-war-on-gaza-live-children-among-7-killed-as-israeli-strikes-rafah





https://twitter.com/Sprinterfactory/status/1780943857326117352





https://twitter.com/Sprinterfactory/status/1780920917788365101





https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1780757367618940973





https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1780957508238250176





https://twitter.com/nataliegwinters/status/1780953151522177163/photo/1





https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/18/russia-pounds-ukraines-cities-and-front-lines-as-air-defences-dwindle







