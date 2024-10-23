Rudy Surrenders All in Defamation Lawsuit

October 23, 2024 -Remember those videos from Decision Day 2020 in Fulton County? It seems a federal judge has decided that Rudy Giuliani (who, along with the rest of us) opined that a mom-and-daughter team did some things with ballots—and now he’s being forced to pay $148 million in their defamation lawsuit. It’s gonna get really ugly—Dominion is threatening to come after people who question the same this November, and even Elon is under the microscope.





