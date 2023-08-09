Christian Awarded 300K After Persecution: City Of Moscow, ID ARRESTED Christian During Worship

Stew Peters Show





August 8, 2023





Totalitarian states do not tolerate Christians who believe in God because they see it as a threat to their power.

Gabriel Rench is here to celebrate his recent victory after the city of Moscow, Idaho settled a lawsuit after violating his right to religious freedom.

As states power grows, Christians are the most equipped to challenge the government’s authority because they fear God more than men.

Today in China real Christianity is banned because they see the Gospel message as a threat to their power over the people.

In September of 2020 while under the tyrannical lockdowns of Moscow, ID mayor Bill Lambert, Gabriel Rench was arrested while worshiping outdoors for not wearing a mask.

Liberals are the new CCP party which stands for “Collusion, Control, and Power”.

The city of Moscow, Idaho is run by a liberal cult.

The city of Moscow did not cite anyone with a ticket for violating the social distancing/mask policy during the order’s 6 month existence.

Gabriel, a Christian, was the first person cited even though Antifa had protests where some did not wear a mask.

After the city dropped the charges against Gabriel Rench the arresting officer said if he had to do it over again he would not change how he acted.

It is for this reason Gabreiel not only sued the Mayor and the city but also the arresting officer because he didn’t learn anything.

What is happening in Moscow is a micro chasm of what is happening across the country and that is a proxy war between liberals and Christians.

This is a war between good and evil and Christ's Church will win.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35rpgi-christian-awarded-300k-after-persecution-city-of-moscow-id-arrested-christi.html