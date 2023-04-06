BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Josh Rushing on the Persecution of Julian Assange - 03-31-23
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
0
14 views • 04/06/2023

I'm sharing this video from "Scott Horton" on YouTube.

Apr 5, 2023 Most Recent Interviews

Journalist Josh Rushing joins Scott to discuss a documentary he produced for Al Jazeera about Julian Assange. Rushing talks about his experience making the documentary, what they focused on and why they produced it now. They run through the many myths people still believe about Assange before getting into the multiple ways he has been targeted by the government and betrayed by many of his fellow journalists.

For more on Scott's work: Check out The Libertarian
Institute: https://www.libertarianinstitute.org

Read Scott's latest book, Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism: https://amzn.to/3tgMCdw

Read Scott's first book, Fool's Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan: https://foolserrand.us Follow Scott on Twitter using the handle
@scotthortonshow: https://twitter.com/scotthortonshow

Like Scott's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/scotthortons...

And check out Scott's full interview archives: https://scotthorton.org/all-interview... You can also support Scott's work by making a one-time or recurring donation
at https://scotthorton.org/donate/

Or you can donate per interview at
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scotthortonshow

HERE is the video that Jos Rushing made for Al Jazeera and on YT.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76In01TZyjw&ab_channel=AlJazeeraEnglish

'The Imprisonment of Julian Assange | Fault Lines'

