Josh Rushing on the Persecution of Julian Assange - 03-31-23

I'm sharing this video from "Scott Horton" on YouTube.

Apr 5, 2023 Most Recent Interviews

Journalist Josh Rushing joins Scott to discuss a documentary he produced for Al Jazeera about Julian Assange. Rushing talks about his experience making the documentary, what they focused on and why they produced it now. They run through the many myths people still believe about Assange before getting into the multiple ways he has been targeted by the government and betrayed by many of his fellow journalists. Check out the interview page here: https://scotthorton.org/interviews/3-...

For more on Scott's work: Check out The Libertarian

Institute: https://www.libertarianinstitute.org

Read Scott's latest book, Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism: https://amzn.to/3tgMCdw

Read Scott's first book, Fool's Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan: https://foolserrand.us Follow Scott on Twitter using the handle

@scotthortonshow: https://twitter.com/scotthortonshow

Like Scott's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/scotthortons...

And check out Scott's full interview archives: https://scotthorton.org/all-interview... You can also support Scott's work by making a one-time or recurring donation

at https://scotthorton.org/donate/

Or you can donate per interview at

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scotthortonshow

HERE is the video that Jos Rushing made for Al Jazeera and on YT.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76In01TZyjw&ab_channel=AlJazeeraEnglish

'The Imprisonment of Julian Assange | Fault Lines'

