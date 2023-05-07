BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Simplicity Of Salvation And The Biblical Way To Witness To Lost People In Church Age-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 7 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
46 views • 05/07/2023

Your King James Bible presents New Testament Church Age salvation in the clearest possible light, simplified to the point where you'd have to work really hard to miss it. So why then does it seem to get so very complicated? Because most men don't believe the Bible as it stands, and insist on adding their own 'secret sauce' to make it 'work better'. In the end what you have is a religious mess designed, not to save souls, but to increase church attendance.

"Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else." Isaiah 45:22 (KJB)

Here's a short list of things that won't save you in this dispensation: good works, begging God, water baptism, memorizing 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, keeping the commandments, repenting of your sins, tithing, attending church, rosary beads, the Virgin Mary, the sacraments, the eucharist or saying the 'sinner's prayer'. So how does a lost person get saved, and how should saved people be witnessing to lost people? It's easy. Just as easy as opening a Door, taking a Drink, or looking in the right Place. Here's a hint – if you're arguing, yelling, screaming or threatening, or telling them to 'pray this prayer' you're doing it wrong. So what's the right way? You're standing on a street corner, it's 100 degrees in the shade, and you have an open chest of ice-cold bottles of water with a sign that says 'whosoever will, take one.' On this Sunday Service, I want to show you how simple it is to get saved, and how simply we should be presenting the gospel of the Kingdom of God to lost people.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy