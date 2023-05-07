Simplicity Of Salvation And The Biblical Way To Witness To Lost People In Church Age-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 7 2023

Your King James Bible presents New Testament Church Age salvation in the clearest possible light, simplified to the point where you'd have to work really hard to miss it. So why then does it seem to get so very complicated? Because most men don't believe the Bible as it stands, and insist on adding their own 'secret sauce' to make it 'work better'. In the end what you have is a religious mess designed, not to save souls, but to increase church attendance.



"Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else." Isaiah 45:22 (KJB)



Here's a short list of things that won't save you in this dispensation: good works, begging God, water baptism, memorizing 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, keeping the commandments, repenting of your sins, tithing, attending church, rosary beads, the Virgin Mary, the sacraments, the eucharist or saying the 'sinner's prayer'. So how does a lost person get saved, and how should saved people be witnessing to lost people? It's easy. Just as easy as opening a Door, taking a Drink, or looking in the right Place. Here's a hint – if you're arguing, yelling, screaming or threatening, or telling them to 'pray this prayer' you're doing it wrong. So what's the right way? You're standing on a street corner, it's 100 degrees in the shade, and you have an open chest of ice-cold bottles of water with a sign that says 'whosoever will, take one.' On this Sunday Service, I want to show you how simple it is to get saved, and how simply we should be presenting the gospel of the Kingdom of God to lost people.

