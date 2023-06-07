⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400 (7 June 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the SMO



(7 June 2023)

Part I

💥The Armed Forces of Ukraine, having failed to achieve the offensive objectives and suffered significant losses in South Donetsk direction, made the attempts to break the defence of Russian troops in Donetsk direction close to Artyomovsk.

◽️The active actions of the Yug Group of Forces successfully repelled 8 attempted assaults by the 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade and the 57th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU forward Yagodnoye, Dubovo-Vasilyevka, the western outskirts of Artyomovsk, Andreevka and Orekhovo-Vasilyovka & also by the 24th Mechanised & the 3rd Assault brigades near Klescheevka.

◽️The enemy haven't achieved the objective of the offensive. No incursion into RU defence has been allowed.

◽️The enemy losses were up to 415 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 9 armoured fighting vehicles, 6 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

💥Forward Vremevka, 3 enemy attacks by 2 battalion-strength tactical groups have been repelled by the attacks of aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery, and the actions of the Vostok Group of Forces close to Neskuchnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In addition, an attack by an AFU assault unit has been repelled near Novodonetskoye (DPR) . The settlement is under the control of the RU Armed Forces.

◽️As a result of the shelling, most of the armoured vehicles of 1 AFU convoy have been destroyed towards Oktyabr state farm. The servicemen who remained on the move retreated to the initial line.

◽️In total, in S. Donetsk direction, the enemy losses were over 190 UKR servicemen, 8 tanks, including 2 French-manufactured AMX-10 wheeled tanks, 20 armoured fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, and 1 Giatsint-B.

◽️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station have been destroyed near Omelnik & Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region).

💥In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation, as well as the artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units close to Novomlynsk, Kulagovka, Kislovka, Pershotravnyovoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️The activities of 3 UKR sabotage & reconnaissance groups have been suppressed close to Novosyolovskoye (LPR).

◽️The enemy losses were over 50 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles and 1 U.S.-manufactured Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

💥In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by OP-Tactical & Army aviation, artillery, & heavy flamethrower syst of the Tsentr GOF, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units close to Ploshanka, Karmazinovka, Chervonaya Dibrova, Kuzmino (LPR) & Yampolovka (DPR).

◽️The activities of 2 UKR sabotage & recon groups have been disrupted in Serebryansky forestry area.

◽️The enemy losses were over 70 UKR servicemen, 2 infantry fighting veh, 5 motor veh, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery sys & 1 D-20 howitzer.

💥In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 60 UKR servicemen, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery sys, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery sys & 1 Msta-B howitzer.

Part II

💥OP-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the Af of the RU Fed have neutralised 93 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower & mil hardware at 137 areas.

◽️Command & observation posts of the 67th Mechanised & 44th Artillery brig of the AF of UKR have been hit close to Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR) & Novoivanovka (Zaporozhye reg).

◽️2 fuel storage of the AFU 110th Mechanised Brig has been destroyed near Avdeyevka (DPR).

💥Air defence facilities have shot down 1 AFU Su-27 fighter close to Nikiforovka (DPR).

◽️1 UKR MiG-29 fighter has been shot down near Lubitskoye (Zaporozhye reg).

◽️AD facilities have intercepted 24 projectiles of HIMARS, Uragan & Olga multiple-launch rocket syst.

◽️In addition, 22 UKR UAV have been intercepted close to Donetsk, Verkhnetoretskoye, Gornyak (DPR), Verkhnekamenka, Kremennaya, Makeyevka (LPR), Ilchenkovo, Inzhenernoye (Zaporozhye reg), Sadovoye & Golaya Pristan (Kherson Reg).

📊In total, 438 airplanes, 238 helicopters, 4,527 UAV, 424 AD missile syst, 9,643 tanks & other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,119 fighting veh equipped w/ MLRS, 5,034 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 10,771 special military motor vehs have been destroyed during the SMO.