🚨🇺🇳🇷🇺 My FULL SPEECH at the United Nations today on how Ukrainian terrorism could start WW3.

“Ukrainian acts of terrorism carried out against civilians & nuclear power plants illustrate a deliberate strategy of violence & escalation, rather than a genuine pursuit of peace.”

Adding: Tucker just posted that he will interview the former president of Ukraine.

He should ask to be removed from the Myrotvorets list (Ukraine's List of People to Kill) and publish the response. Oh, and Jackson's on the list too.

Also adding, about the Nuclear Planet incident today, Jackson mentioned:

Ukrainians struck a substation of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, injuring people and leaving Energodar without electricity

▪️Governor Balitsky: Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the "Raduga" substation of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. As a result, eight substation employees were injured with varying degrees of severity. The injured were taken to medical facilities.

Currently, most of Energodar is without power, and emergency crews from the "Tavria-Energo" company are working on restoration. The situation with the city's power supply is quite severe. Restoration of power supply via backup schemes is being developed. The work is complicated by the threat of repeated strikes.