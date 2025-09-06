Alex Jones Full Show 6/9/25 Democratic KKK Party Try to Burn LA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RED ALERT: Top Democrats Call For Nationwide Uprising As Podesta Plan To Launch A New American Civil War Goes Into High-Gear! Former Navy SEAL Matt Bracken & Alex Jones Expose How LA Riots Are A Staged Deep State Fuse That Has Been Lit To Explode Into Nationwide Unrest & Sabotage Our Country! — FULL SHOW 6/9/25