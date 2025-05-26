BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Having a Heavenbound Mindset in Midst of Healing Trauma-Based Problems - Otis Ledbetter
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
19 views • 3 months ago


Everybody experiences trauma at some point in their lives, so how do we heal from it? Otis Ledbetter is the author of Set Free: Released from the Damage of Trauma. He is also a pastor at Sonrise Church in Clovis, California. Otis says that the Bible is the most effective psychology book ever written, and encourages people to live “vertically,” with a heavenbound mindset, not horizontally. He also defines trauma as a chronic reaction to an event, and breaks down how various events cause trauma in some people but may not affect others. Otis warns those suffering from trauma not to self-isolate, but to reach out to a support group. “Live with intentionality and don’t let life pass you by. Start with the end in mind.” Otis urges.



TAKEAWAYS


If your child is hesitant to talk to you about trauma, see if they’ll be willing to chat with you during a long car ride


Everybody is going through trauma - don’t let the enemy tell you that you are the only one


Trauma ultimately changes each individual person if left untreated


Many people seek worldly answers to trauma-based problems, rather than seeking God’s help



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

Set Free Promo video: https://bit.ly/4itBRwS

Set Free book: https://amzn.to/45o1Xi1


🔗 CONNECT WITH OTIS LEDBETTER

Website: https://www.joledbetter.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jotis.ledbetter.3

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oledbetter/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

ARTZA (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
childrenbiblejesushealingmental healthpsychologytraumaemotional healthnarcissisticcounter culture momotis ledbettertina grifffinsonrise church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy