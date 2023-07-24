Quo Vadis





July 23, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Valeria Copponi for July 19, 2023.





My dearest children, my Ascension to Heaven makes you long for Heaven.





You know well that the times are shortening on your earth and My Father will make these days to come, the beginning of the earthly end.





Please don't waste any more time in this rotten world but, start consciously thinking about the end of this poor world.





My Father had given it to you for your well-being but you have done nothing but destroy.





I don't know how to tell you anymore: CONVERT!





If you don't want to spend the rest of your life, in eternal hell where it will be weeping and gnashing teeth.





Look around and you will only see devastation!





What have you done with all the earthly gifts that My Father has given you!





You have destroyed every good, every good thing and you have extinguished every smile on your mouths.





Repent as long as you are in time, ask for forgiveness among yourselves and above all from the depths of your hearts, pray to My Father and your Father to forgive all your sins.





I am always with you but times will come that will no longer be enough for you to ask for forgiveness.





I am with you but, you entrust me with your hearts full of mortal sins!

I bless you.





Your "merciful" Jesus.





Our Lord's Message to Valeria Copponi for April 26, 2023 is very similar to the previous message.





Our Lord's words to Valeria follow here:.





My dearest daughter, I am your Jesus and I want to talk to you about these times that you are living.





I am very understanding, but you, my children, are exaggerating in all your thoughts, in all your work and you still do not understand that your planet can no longer stand the evil you are doing to it.





My Father had created this world of yours for your joy of life but none of you thanks God not only as soon as he opens his eyes but not even for the rest of the day.





Everything is due to you but you, what do you do to always deserve the ‘better?’





Prayer is no longer the first thing to do, you feel like masters of the world, never think of saying a “thank you Father” of everything you give us, you have become, even among you, devoid of love, charity and above all of forgiveness.





How can you ask the My Father only for well-being?





My children, your times are coming to an end and many of you will not live bliss in the infinite heavens.





The Father is very offended by your behaviors you do not love each other and above all you no longer forgive each other among your brothers.





How can you ask for well-being when you first hate each other?





Repent my children, forgive each other and only after that can you be forgiven for your sins by Almighty God.





Jesus the Son of God.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RidH_n7RPRI



