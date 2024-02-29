BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Behind the GOP’s latest plan to avert a government shutdown.
39 views • 02/29/2024

“A placeholder” Christine Romas joins Ana Cabrera to discuss Mike Johnson’s new strategy for a partial spending deal to avert a shutdown, and what’s at stake.


#GOP #MikeJohnson #Politics

politicsgopmikejohnson
