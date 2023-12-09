No scripture: all who bless Israel shall be blessed. All who curse Israel shall be cursed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Genesis 12:3 was talking about Abram being blessed and Abram being cursed.
Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not and to seeds, as of many; but as of one. And to thy seed, which is Christ! Galatians 3:16.
There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. And if ye be Christ's, then are ye Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise. Galatians 3: 28,29. YE ARE ABRAHAM'S SEED! Not Israel!!