JOHN STRAND | THEY PUT ME IN PRISON FOR 32 MONTHS... FOR THIS?!?
Jan 6 political prisoner John Strand was at the Capitol with Dr Simone Gold. What transpired is told in his words by this mini-documentary showing his innocence and subsequent court hearing that framed and put him in prison.
http://JohnStrand.com • #YouNext
source:
https://twitter.com/JohnStrandUSA/status/1664783733478551552?s=20