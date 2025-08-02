Graham’s sanctions bill flatters Trump’s ‘EMPEROR OF THE UNIVERSE attitude’ – Fmr US diplomat, Jim Jatras

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Graham’s sanctions bill flatters Trump’s ‘EMPEROR OF THE UNIVERSE attitude’ – Fmr US diplomat
💬 “It means he’ll be firmly aligned with the same axis we’ve been on since the conflict began — not just in 2022, but back in 2014 with the coup in Kiev. I think it’s over at that point,” said Jim Jatras.
🤡So much for “peacemaker-in-chief.”