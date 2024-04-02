Look, I have A Bodyguard Goose Who Protects The Dog I Kritter Klub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Mar 30, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
This goose is madly in love with this dog. It's beyond friendship but the thing is that this goose has a family! Find out the story behind this unusual friendship!
More videos about ‘❤️ Itty-bitties❤️’: • ❤️ Itty-bitties❤️
#Kritterklub #dog #goose #dogvideo
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PioQ1XTc_YM