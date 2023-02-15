Toxic Train Crash PLANNED! Netflix Movie Foreshadowed Environmental CATASTROPHE!

Stew Peters Show





Feb 14, 2023





One of the biggest disasters in American history is unfolding right now in eastern Ohio while the mainstream media remains silent!

Dave Reilly joins Stew to discuss the tragic events in East Palestine, Ohio and the depopulation agenda.

This disaster could affect homes up to 200 miles away and 10% of America’s population.

The silence of the mainstream media is shameful as they attempt to distract the public with UFO fantasies.

This could be as bad as the Chernobyl disaster.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!





Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org





Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew





Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/





Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Get the best sleep you’ve ever had with this high quality, non drowsy sleep supplement: https://sleepbreakthrough.com/stewpeters STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.





Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!





Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/





LOSE WEIGHT, and CLEAN OUT your GUT: https://www2.gutcleanseprotocol.com/cid/7013w000002HTxJAAW





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/





Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29k7b0-toxic-train-crash-planned-netflix-movie-foreshadowed-environmental-catastro.html



