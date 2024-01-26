Can Dog's Gigantic Lump Be Removed? l Animal in Crisis Ep 398

Kritter Klub





Jan 25, 2024





*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*





Bonghee is a lovely dog. However, she is having a tough time moving due to a gigantic lump in her stomach. Grandma shed tears at seeing





More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





#Kritterklub #dog #rescue #dogrescue





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwCW4qw8PXs