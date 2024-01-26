Can Dog's Gigantic Lump Be Removed? l Animal in Crisis Ep 398

Kritter Klub
Jan 25, 2024
*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*
Bonghee is a lovely dog. However, she is having a tough time moving due to a gigantic lump in her stomach. Grandma shed tears at seeing
More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#Kritterklub #dog #rescue #dogrescue
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/
On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwCW4qw8PXs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.