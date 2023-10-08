"Azerbaijan soldier's cut children's Arms, Legs & heads off" War in Eyes of Artsakh Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patrick Lancaster.
Sep 29, 2023
Over 100,000 Armenians have been ethnically cleansed from Artsakh / Nagorno-Karabakh and the world has done nothing about it. In this report and preview to my film I interview refugees that witnessed "Azerbaijan soldier's cut children's Arms, Legs & heads off" and give you a look at War in Eyes of Artsakh Children.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3lj9fj-azerbaijan-soldiers-cut-childrens-arms-legs-and-heads-off-war-in-eyes-of-ar.html