BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Can God's Word Still Do in a Shaking World?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 3 months ago

When everything around us is changing, chaotic, and uncertain, one thing remains: the power of God's Word. In this stirring devotional, Pastor Roderick Webster dives into Psalm 119, Romans 1, and 1 Thessalonians 4 to explore what God’s Word still does right now—in your heart, your family, your struggles, and your future.

🎵 Inspired by the classic hymn “Standing on the Promises,” this episode unpacks five supernatural powers of God’s Word:
🔥 Key Points Covered:

📖 It Convicts – The Word pierces hearts and exposes truth (Acts 2:37)
📖 It Converts – It changes lives and turns sinners into saints (Psalm 19:7)
📖 It Cleanses – It transforms hearts and behaviors (Psalm 119:9)
📖 It Comforts – It brings peace in times of loss and affliction (1 Thessalonians 4, Psalm 119:49–50)
📖 It Counsels – It gives clear direction for life’s path (Psalm 73:24)

Whether you're grieving, struggling with sin, or searching for purpose, this devotion reminds you that God's Word is still alive, still powerful, and still working.

🔔 Subscribe for more devotions that ground your soul in truth.
👍 Like this video if you still believe God’s promises hold true.
💬 Comment below: Which promise of God are YOU standing on today?


Keywords
bible devotionalpsalm 119standing on the promisespower of gods wordroderick websterchristian encouragementdevotional seriesdaily encouragementromans 1v16acts 2v37conviction and conversioncleansed by the wordcomfort from scripturegods word counselsunshakable foundations
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Opening Prayer

00:24Hymn: Standing on the Promises

01:04The Power of God's Word: Conviction and Conversion

04:17The Power of God's Word: Cleansing

05:55The Power of God's Word: Comfort

10:35The Power of God's Word: Counsel

12:46Conclusion and Blessings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy