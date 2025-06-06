What Can God's Word Still Do in a Shaking World?

When everything around us is changing, chaotic, and uncertain, one thing remains: the power of God's Word. In this stirring devotional, Pastor Roderick Webster dives into Psalm 119, Romans 1, and 1 Thessalonians 4 to explore what God’s Word still does right now—in your heart, your family, your struggles, and your future.



🎵 Inspired by the classic hymn “Standing on the Promises,” this episode unpacks five supernatural powers of God’s Word:

🔥 Key Points Covered:



📖 It Convicts – The Word pierces hearts and exposes truth (Acts 2:37)

📖 It Converts – It changes lives and turns sinners into saints (Psalm 19:7)

📖 It Cleanses – It transforms hearts and behaviors (Psalm 119:9)

📖 It Comforts – It brings peace in times of loss and affliction (1 Thessalonians 4, Psalm 119:49–50)

📖 It Counsels – It gives clear direction for life’s path (Psalm 73:24)



Whether you're grieving, struggling with sin, or searching for purpose, this devotion reminds you that God's Word is still alive, still powerful, and still working.



