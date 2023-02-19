BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
David Icke: About the Reincarnation Soul-Trap and how the Soul is Kept in a State of Oblivion
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
131 views • 02/19/2023

Source: London Real https://www.youtube.com/@LondonRealTV/search?query=david%20icke The Reincarnation Trap - David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJLvzXuumNxK/


Video Sponsor - https://oxnylia.org/occult


Order The Trap at https://www.shop.davidicke.com Audiobook narrated by David Icke also available.


Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform and enjoy a free 7 day trial - https://www.ickonic.com


Perceptions Of A Renegade Mind By David Icke - Available Now - https://shop.davidicke.com/product/perceptions-of-a-renegade-mind-david-icke-coming-soon/


The Answer is available now at https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-answer-by-david-icke/


All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com


Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com


FURTHER INFORMATION:


"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
deathaliensufoascensionchristianitymatrixraptureafterlifendearchonsnew agenear death experiencesoul traplooshreincarnation trapfalse light
