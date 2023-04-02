BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Anti-TikTok Bipartisan Bill in Congress - RESTRICT Act - Must be Stopped! - Using a 'VPN' Federal Crime - Stop these Measures to Ban Popular Video Sharing and Internet Access! - Steven D Kelley
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
04/02/2023

This is Steven D Kelley.

TicTok ban bill is another way of taking away our liberty, freedom, and tear away at our 1st Amendment protecting speech, until we have no way left to be heard on the internet. 

The legislation aims to set up a ‘rules-based process’ that would give the White House and Commerce Department new authority to restrict information and communications technologies stemming from six foreign adversaries.

It won't end there! 

Steven D Kelley's videos are at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1/videos?page=1 

Look at Steven's video's for more information.

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group.

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected]

#OccupyTheGetty

Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, 'LIVE', every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT.

Here are Links to all sites relating to Steven D Kelley and Occupythegetty.

https://linktr.ee/stevenkelley

Keywords
steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiotruthcatradiosteven kelley
