This Saint News: Christian Edition

I have a bonus episode for you dealing 100 percent with Christianity and the Bible. Full disclosure at the outset--I am not a Christian. I did, however, grow up in the church and I find many of its beliefs and practices worthy of examination. For example, some say even atheists worship SOMEthing, even if they don't know it. Are we being too literal missing the point the authors are trying to make? Is there sufficient evidence to justify the resurrection? How does the Bible play into science, medicine, and astrotheology? What can we learn about race from the Bible? Are you familiar with Antony and Cleopatra's historical Jesus? And what about the Bible itself, can it be trusted? If that don't keep us busy enough, I got a whole slew of Christian Top Stories for you, and as usual fam, we will end up with the Fun Stuff.





